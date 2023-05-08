Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $217,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,900 shares in the last quarter. Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,180,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,740,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,309,000 after acquiring an additional 517,230 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $83.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alibaba Group

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

