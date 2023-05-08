Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $515,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Zoetis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $186.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average is $159.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.11%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

