Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $190,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.