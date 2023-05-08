Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DE opened at $381.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

