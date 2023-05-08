FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Lowered to $32.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FORM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $27.99 on Thursday. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $42.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.24.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 469.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2,305.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

