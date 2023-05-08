FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000. Linde accounts for approximately 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $366.77. The stock had a trading volume of 241,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.63.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

