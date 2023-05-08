FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,455,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.55. 2,843,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,489,378. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

