FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.59. 385,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

