FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $58.11. 731,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,044. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

