FORA Capital LLC Invests $6.36 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.80. The company had a trading volume of 840,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,176. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $366.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.46.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

