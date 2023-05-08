FORA Capital LLC Invests $3.62 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 422,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.54 and its 200-day moving average is $175.01. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $221.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.10 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

