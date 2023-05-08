FORA Capital LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,655. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.