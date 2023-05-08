FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.54 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MSCI by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $473.17. 182,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,061. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.59. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

