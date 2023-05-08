FORA Capital LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

