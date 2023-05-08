FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 28,570 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.6% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,142. The firm has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

