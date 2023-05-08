FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 63,444 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 63,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 569.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 910,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 442,383 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 142,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,768,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,536,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 407.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,765 shares of company stock worth $8,178,400. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

