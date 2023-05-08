Flywire (FLYW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Flywire to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Flywire has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $30.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $236,395.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,072.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $236,395.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,072.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,621 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Flywire by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

