Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fluor has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Fluor

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.86.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

