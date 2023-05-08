Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

