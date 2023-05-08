First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for 0.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10,976.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 104,937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,253,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,064,000.

Shares of FIW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 58,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,472. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $86.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

