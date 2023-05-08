First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 52,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 40,055 shares.The stock last traded at $83.57 and had previously closed at $84.28.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 204.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

