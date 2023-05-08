First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 850,337.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 841,834 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RFDI opened at $57.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $61.78.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.