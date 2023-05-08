First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

