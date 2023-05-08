First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.5% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,368,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,990,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,875. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

