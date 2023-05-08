First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $131.64.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

