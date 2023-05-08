First National Bank of Omaha Sells 817 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.5 %

DG stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.81 and its 200-day moving average is $232.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.