First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,331 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after buying an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,300 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $32,175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 398,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 938.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LW traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $112.31. 182,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,428. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $113.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

