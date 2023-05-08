First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,426 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Eaton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,076. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.73 and a 200 day moving average of $162.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

