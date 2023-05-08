First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after buying an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,509,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $110.98. 2,083,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,719. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

