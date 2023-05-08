First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,807. The company has a market cap of $148.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

