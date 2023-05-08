First National Bank of Omaha Has $8.73 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.51. 732,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.43. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.