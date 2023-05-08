First National Bank of Omaha Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Target were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $95,286,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $228.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

