First National Bank of Omaha Has $17.35 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $641.71. The company had a trading volume of 163,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,324. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,024 shares of company stock worth $28,562,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

