First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised shares of First Capital Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.83.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.59. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$14.08 and a one year high of C$18.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.