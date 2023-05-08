Filecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.05 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00017178 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $132.04 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 422,384,437 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

