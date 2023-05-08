Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,663,740 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,663,740 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.37% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $44,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after buying an additional 1,775,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,678,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,282,000 after acquiring an additional 576,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 556,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,629. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.