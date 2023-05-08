Fiera Capital Corp Sells 40,456 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,456 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

ECL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.54. 50,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.59. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

