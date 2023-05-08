Fiera Capital Corp Sells 35,311 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,311 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $30,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

APH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.61. 138,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,687. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.