Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,494 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $31,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.88. 4,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,625. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

