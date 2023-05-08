Fiera Capital Corp Sells 20,653 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.77% of FirstService worth $41,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in FirstService by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 224,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 227,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Trading Down 0.7 %

FSV stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,607. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $151.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average of $133.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.13%. Research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

