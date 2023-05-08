Fiera Capital Corp Sells 20,352 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.41% of GitLab worth $27,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in GitLab by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,846 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of -0.31. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

