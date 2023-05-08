Fiera Capital Corp Has $36.32 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.56% of Mohawk Industries worth $36,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after buying an additional 100,786 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.27. 37,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,119. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

