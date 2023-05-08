Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.53% of Guardant Health worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Guardant Health by 1,394.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Guardant Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after acquiring an additional 227,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $9,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

GH traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. 227,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

