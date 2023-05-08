Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.11% of ANSYS worth $23,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in ANSYS by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 37,292 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,848,000 after buying an additional 107,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.4 %

ANSYS stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.48.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.