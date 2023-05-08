Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,837 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $38,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.27.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

