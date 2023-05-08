Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $222.23 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $222.23 million and approximately $35.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,166,361 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

