Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.26

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $212.82 million and approximately $50.34 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00055617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00038687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,166,361 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

