Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $7,017.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,162.43.

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.43) to £128 ($159.92) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,278,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,421,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,855,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $139.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $149.80.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

