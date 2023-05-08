Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.38. 681,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,462,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,922.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

