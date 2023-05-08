Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 7.4%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 2,609,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,310,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,671.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $4,081,063. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fastly by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

